Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
June 5, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE The actress posed at a press event for Unknown in an asymmetrical halter top, pastel shorts and leopard print heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Diane Kruger always makes it look so easy! The style star was the picture of laidback cool in relaxed separates.
June 5, 2011
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone styled a motorcycle jacket with a gray T-shirt and striped capris for a screening of The Help.
June 5, 2011
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum caught a screening of Shameless in an embroidered Alberta Ferretti sheath, patent leather sandals and a mint green miniaudiere.
June 5, 2011
4. Zoe KravitzWHAT SHE WORE The X-Men: First Class actress stopped by MTV's The Seven in a full-skirted Opening Ceremony print dress and cream Nicholas Kirkwood peep-toes.
June 5, 2011
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE In Rio, Palermo topped her tiered LWD with a colorblock cardigan and finished the look with ballet flats.
June 5, 20111 of 5
