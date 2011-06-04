Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
June 4, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE The bride-to-be exited an L.A. eatery in a printed minidress, cuffed blazer and a Balenciaga tote.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kim Kardashian looked polished in all-over black and white-from her manicure down to her lace-up pumps!
June 4, 2011
2. Bar RefaeliWHAT SHE WORE Refaeli sat courtside at the French Open in taupe J Brands, a jean jacket and metal aviators.
June 4, 2011
3. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz shopped Madrid's Zara store in a celestial blouse, dark denim and plastic shades.
June 4, 2011
4. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton headed to a Paris restaurant in a floral skirt and black blazer, accessorized with a Modalu bag and ballet flats.
June 4, 2011
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger hit the beach on Memorial Day weekend in a white sundress, straw cowboy hat, striped scarf and silver sandals.
June 4, 2011
