Look of the Day
June 3, 2011
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Wilde stopped by a Fresh Air Fund event in a V-neck Rag & Bone tank and shirred maxi skirt paired with black peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Simply stunning! The actress added extra drama to her minimalist ensemble with bold red lips.
June 3, 2011
2. Heather GrahamWHAT SHE WORE For the launch of the Kimchi Chronicles, Graham went head-to-toe gold in a sequin Donna Karan tube dress and wooden platforms.
June 3, 2011
3. Leelee SobieskiWHAT SHE WORE Sobieski attended the Gucci and Cinema Society screening of La Dolce Vita in a lemon yellow cocktail dress and ankle-strap espadrilles.
June 3, 2011
4. Eva AmurriWHAT SHE WORE The actress toasted the 200th anniversary of Perrier-Jouet champagne in a floral Chris Benz gown and shoulder-dusting earrings.
June 3, 2011
5. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz previewed the Royal Academy of Arts summer exhibition in a tartan Carven dress and blush sandals.
