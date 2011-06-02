Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 2, 2011
1. Salma HayekWHAT SHE WORE Salma Hayek made an entrance at the Il Mondo Vi Appartiene dinner in a beaded Gucci cocktail sheath, snakeskin minaudiere and peep-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress added depth to a monochromatic palette by choosing luxe, textured pieces.
-
June 2, 2011
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE In Seoul, Kerr worked a beaded Azzedine Alaia dress, laser-cut stilettos and a metallic clutch.
-
June 2, 2011
3. ImanWHAT SHE WORE Iman raised bids at the Gordon Parks Foundation auction in a colorblock Prabal Gurung ensemble and bright Irene Neuwirth danglers.
-
June 2, 2011
4. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts screened The Art of Getting By in a nude and black ASOS dress paired with patent leather Brian Atwood pumps and C. Greene studs.
-
June 2, 2011
5. Joy BryantWHAT SHE WORE Bryant accessorized a lace blouse and denim shorts with leather sandals and a boho bag at an event honoring InStyle Fashion Director Hal Rubenstein.
