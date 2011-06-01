Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
June 1, 2011
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Heidi Klum posed at a Beverly Hills salon in striped capris and a cream zip-up from Isabel Marant.
WHY WE LOVE IT Check out those stems! The supermodel looked extra leggy in an elongating shoe and pant combo.
June 1, 2011
2. FergieWHAT SHE WORE In New York, Fergie styled a Dolce & Gabbana printed sheath with a leather blazer, Lucifer Vir Honestus earrings, L'Agence by Sama sunglasses, a Victor Hugo clutch and yellow pumps.
June 1, 2011
3. Kylie MinogueWHAT SHE WORE Minogue kicked off the Australian leg of her tour in an electric blue Emilio Pucci dress and ankle-strap sandals.
June 1, 2011
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung shopped N.Y.C. in a button-down minidress, leopard print flats and a straw tote.
June 1, 2011
5. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle hit an L.A. store in tie-dye Habitual shorts paired with a cotton blouse, strappy Joie sandals and a red Louis Vuitton tote.
