Look of the Day
May 31, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE The newly-engaged star flashed her diamond sparkler in a halter gown at Monaco's Amber Lounge.
WHY WE LOVE IT A crisp white silhouette (and a ring-flaunting pose!) let Kim Kardashian's show-stopping new accessory shine.
May 31, 2011
2. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes belted a polka-dot dress and paired it with a pearl ring, nude pumps and a chain-strap purse at the opening party for Tim Burton's LACMA exhibition.
May 31, 2011
3. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst went all-black at the Istancool Festival in a knee-length sheath and pointy-toe heels.
May 31, 2011
4. Christy TurlingtonWHAT SHE WORE At the Plum Hamptons premiere of No Woman, No Cry, Turlington layered a cuffed Nanette Lepore blazer over the designer's lace LWD and added woven sandals.
May 31, 2011
5. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE The younger Middleton headed to a French Open match in a black and white ensemble, peep-toe wedges and a leather tote.
