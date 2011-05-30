Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
May 30, 2011
1. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE The It sister took a London stroll in a blouse and blazer layered over Hudson jeans; she accessorized with hoop earrings, Gucci sunnies and a Modalu bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Pippa Middleton always looks polished! Flawless tailoring made her simple separates sensational.
May 30, 2011
2. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Jones sported a crochet-topped Doo.Ri design with a quilted clutch, cutout sandals and Versace sunglasses.
May 30, 2011
3. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter hit the Twentieth Century Fox Television bash in a floral MinkPink minidress, nude Loeffler Randall pumps, Ippolita bracelets and an eye-popping coral clutch from Sedgwick.
May 30, 2011
4. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE Supermodel Schiffer made a school run in a cobalt cable-knit sweater, skinny jeans, over-the-knee boots and a whip-stitched Salvatore Ferragamo saddlebag.
May 30, 2011
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker got colorful while running errands, accenting blush jeans and an oversize sweater with a colorblock Fendi bag and a neon pashmina.
