Look of the Day
May 29, 2011
1. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Katie Holmes took in the Beauty Culture exhibit in a scalloped Madewell sundress, cuffed blazer, rose gold Anita Ko earrings and suede booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT Warm earth tones complemented the brunette actress's bronze glow and stunning hazel eyes.
May 29, 2011
2. Joy BryantWHAT SHE WOREBryant screened Parenthood in a printed tunic paired with cutout heels and a fringed satchel.
May 29, 2011
3. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell stopped by the Makeup Your Mind: Express Yourself book party in a sheer blouse, dark jeans and colorful accessories, including a cuff and necklace from Lia Sophia.
May 29, 2011
4. Kristin DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis dined at the P.S. Arts Bag Lunch sponsored by Dior Beauty in a hot pink sheath, blush heels and a the label's quilted tote.
May 29, 2011
5. Hilary DuffWHAT SHE WORE At the SoBe Try Everything Challenge, Duff sported bright denim from J Brand, a cotton tank, beaded necklaces and metal-accented gladiators.
