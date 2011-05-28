Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
May 28, 2011
1. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE The actress sported a teal Gucci suit and satin Louboutins for Revlon's Grow Luscious mascara launch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Biel was all woman in a skinny velvet design inspired by the boys.
May 28, 2011
2. Selita EbanksWHAT SHE WORE The model supported New Yorkers for Children at Prada's cocktail reception in a colorblock ensemble and the label's striped clutch and platforms.
May 28, 2011
3. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow stopped by the Chelsea Flower Show in a white blazer and khaki cargos paired with leather sandals.
May 28, 2011
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum stepped onto the patio during the P.S. Arts Bag Lunch sponsored by Dior Beauty in a coral sundress, nude heels and the label's leather tote.
May 28, 2011
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE At the Makeup Your Mind: Express Yourself book party, Chung styled a polka-dot shirtdress with a leather bag and black booties.
