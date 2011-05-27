Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 27, 2011
1. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones hit the X-Men First Class premiere in a black and purple Preen minidress and black patent sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Future hot mama alert! The expectant actress played up her new curves with a knot-front design.
-
May 27, 2011
2. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE For the Berlin premiere of Hangover 2, up-and-comer Chung accented a high-slit white gown with golden Jimmy Choo sandals and shoulder-dusting turquoise earrings from House of Lavande.
-
May 27, 2011
3. Julie BowenWHAT SHE WORE Modern Family's Bowen selected a sexy draped satin dress and Jimmy Choos for a Fox Television party in L.A.
-
May 27, 2011
4. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE Winslet feted Mario Testino at N.Y.C.'s El Museo de Gala in a black and white Narciso Rodriguez column gown.
-
May 27, 2011
5. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz celebrated Azzaro's new London store in a bejeweled shift from the brand.
May 27, 20111 of 5
January Jones
WHAT SHE WORE Jones hit the X-Men First Class premiere in a black and purple Preen minidress and black patent sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Future hot mama alert! The expectant actress played up her new curves with a knot-front design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Future hot mama alert! The expectant actress played up her new curves with a knot-front design.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM