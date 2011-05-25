Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
May 25, 2011
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Angelina Jolie hit the L.A. premiere of The Tree of Life in a chiffon Jenny Packham gown, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and satin Stuart Weitzman sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Though she's always a standout, the actress was particularly eye-catching in a vibrant poppy hue.
May 25, 2011
2. Michelle ObamaWHAT SHE WORE Mrs. Obama dined at Buckingham Palace in a white Tom Ford gown accessorized with long opera gloves, teardrop danglers and a crystal miniaudiere.
May 25, 2011
3. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE At the N.Y.C. premiere of Kung Fu Panda 2, Liu worked a jacquard Antonio Berardi cocktail dress, beaded Roger Vivier clutch and strappy Casadei heels.
May 25, 2011
4. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the The Tree of Life premiere in a teal Roland Mouret mermaid gown and Jack Vartanian jewelry.
May 25, 2011
5. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce took the plunge at the Billboard Music Awards in a long-sleeve Lanvin minidress paired with Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
