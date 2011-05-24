Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 24, 2011
1. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Carrie Underwood helped unveil Simon Fuller's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in an illusion neckline Mandalay sheath and nude pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer worked two of the season's hottest trends in a floral lace LWD.
-
May 24, 2011
2. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes walked the red carpet at the Young Hollywood Awards in a belted Lanvin halter gown, bronze Judith Leiber clutch, Lara for Gray Gallery earrings and a vintage Fred Leighton owl cuff.
-
May 24, 2011
3. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes paired a billowy fuchsia ensemble with a satin clutch and rose gold Anita Ko earrings at the Drama Desk Awards.
-
May 24, 2011
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum arrived for the opening night of Beauty Culture in a Monique Lhuillier minidress; she added a Jimmy Choo crocodile clutch and the label's pointy-toe heels.
-
May 24, 2011
5. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE Liu attended the Kung Fu Panda 2 premiere in a white lace confection and patent leather Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
May 24, 20111 of 5
