Look of the Day
May 23, 2011
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift picked up three Billboard Music Awards in a sequin Elie Saab gown and diamond jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Our June cover girl was a winner onstage and off in a stunning metallic design.
May 23, 2011
2. Uma ThurmanWHAT SHE WORE Thurman arrived for the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in a long-sleeve Armani Privé fishtail gown, Chopard drop earrings and silver sandals.
May 23, 2011
3. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie walked the Kung Fu Panda 2 red carpet in a belted Michael Kors Collection ensemble and leather Salvatore Ferragamo pumps.
May 23, 2011
4. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst accepted her best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in a beaded Chanel confection and satin heels.
May 23, 2011
5. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At the Billboard Music Awards, Gomez vamped it up in a cutout Dolce & Gabbana gown, bow-topped heels, a Judith Leiber minaudière and Neil Lane diamonds.
