Look of the Day
May 22, 2011
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Rachel Bilson walked the green carpet at The CW's upfronts in a tweed Chanel dress and nude Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Hart of Dixie actress's cool neutral combo gave us a stylish reason to tune in this fall.
May 22, 2011
2. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WOREBell paired a draped J. Mendel confection with patent leather Brian Atwood sandals at The Hangover Part II premiere.
May 22, 2011
3. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE In Century City, Berry worked the menswear trend in a slim Roberto Cavalli suit, pointy-toe heels, Bavna earrings and an anaconda Kelly Locke clutch.
May 22, 2011
4. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank previewed the American Cancer Society's Choose You documentary in a paillette Isaac Mizrahi sheath, satin heels and diamond Vram for Gray Gallery hoops.
May 22, 2011
5. Sarah Michelle GellarWHAT SHE WORE Gellar styled her embellished blush dress with an oversized blazer and Christian Louboutin peep-toes at Lincoln Center.
Rachel Bilson
