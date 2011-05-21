Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 21, 2011
1. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Brooklyn Decker helped launch myhabit.com in a scoopneck Zara dress, textured booties and a sequin bib necklace.
WHY WE LOVE IT Despite spring showers, the swimsuit model brightened up the room in a sunny yellow mini.
-
May 21, 2011
2. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell presented Lyn Devon’s wardrobe for the W New York Downtown in a polka-dot sheath and braided heels.
-
May 21, 2011
3. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss suited up in a white blazer and satin pants for Mango’s collection launch.
-
May 21, 2011
4. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE At the NBC upfronts, Jones paired a belted Thakoon print dress with strappy sandals.
-
May 21, 2011
5. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims celebrated World Oceans Day in a vermilion ensemble, nude peep-toes and a structured clutch.
May 21, 20111 of 5
Brooklyn Decker
WHAT SHE WORE Brooklyn Decker helped launch myhabit.com in a scoopneck Zara dress, textured booties and a sequin bib necklace.
WHY WE LOVE IT Despite spring showers, the swimsuit model brightened up the room in a sunny yellow mini.
WHY WE LOVE IT Despite spring showers, the swimsuit model brightened up the room in a sunny yellow mini.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM