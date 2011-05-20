Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
May 20, 2011
1. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Gwen Stefani turned heads at amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS Gala in a custom L.A.M.B. mermaid gown and a plumed Roger Vivier clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer represented her label flawlessly in a chic halter design paired with rocking accessories.
May 20, 2011
2. Uma ThurmanWHAT SHE WORE In Cannes, Thurman supported AIDS research at the amfAR gala in a floral appliqué Chanel Haute Couture fishtail gown, silver sandals and more than 100 carats of Chopard diamonds.
May 20, 2011
3. Kirsten DunstEVENT: amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala
DESIGNER: Chanel
WHY WE LOVE IT: It doesn?t get much sweeter than this pastel palette.
May 20, 2011
4. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto arrived at the amfAR gala in a metallic Lanvin mini, satin pumps, a Stella McCartney clutch and Chopard jewelry.
May 20, 2011
5. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE The French actress paired a beaded Chanel column with a quilted clutch and patent leather platforms in Cannes.
