Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
May 19, 2011
1. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Kirsten Dunst walked the Melancholia red carpet in a polka-dot Rodarte halter gown and Bulgari diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress flaunted both her figure and blue eyes in a body-conscious teal confection.
May 19, 2011
2. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz arrived at the Madrid Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides premiere in a plunging Armani Privé gown and a satin Swarovski clutch.
May 19, 2011
3. Mia WasikowskaWHAT SHE WORE Wasikowska dined at an annual Finch's Quarterly Review event in a silk Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti cocktail dress and bow-topped heels.
May 19, 2011
4. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson sparkled aboard Roberto Cavalli’s yacht in the designer's strapless sequin mini, metallic pumps, Amrapali earrings and a round clutch.
May 19, 2011
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington supported ocean preservation at New York's Affirmation Arts in a long-sleeve Valentino LBD, patent leather heels and a crystal-embellished clutch.
May 19, 20111 of 5
