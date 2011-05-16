Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 16, 2011
1. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE The Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides actress posed in a wool stretch Stella McCartney sheath and navy stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT Four months after giving birth, Penelope Cruz looked hotter than ever in a figure-flaunting dress.
-
May 16, 2011
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker paired a floral Elie Saab gown with face-framing jewelry at the Wu Xia premiere.
-
May 16, 2011
3. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE At Cannes, the actress accessorized an off-the-shoulder Yves Saint Laurent dress with teal peep-toes and a crystal-studded miniaudiere.
-
May 16, 2011
4. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson dined at France's Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in a sliver-flecked gown.
-
May 16, 2011
5. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens attended the Art of Elysium Paradis event in an asymmetrical Fendi maxidress and satin clutch.
May 16, 20111 of 5
Penelope Cruz
WHAT SHE WORE The Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides actress posed in a wool stretch Stella McCartney sheath and navy stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT Four months after giving birth, Penelope Cruz looked hotter than ever in a figure-flaunting dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Four months after giving birth, Penelope Cruz looked hotter than ever in a figure-flaunting dress.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM