Look of the Day
-
May 14, 2011
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE The Kung Fu Panda 2 actress stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival in a Salvatore Ferragamo chiffon dress, leather belt and nude pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Angelina Jolie showcased her natural beauty with an earthy pairing of neutral hues.
May 14, 2011
2. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE At the Moscow Pirates of the Caribbean premiere, Cruz walked the red carpet in an embellished Emilio Pucci dress and satin pumps.
May 14, 2011
3. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore attended the National Movie Awards in a charcoal Jenny Packham halter gown and brown diamonds from Chopard.
May 14, 2011
4. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE The Victoria's Secret model chose a backless Max Mara LWD, ankle-strap sandals and a leopard print clutch for the Maxim Hot 100 party.
May 14, 2011
5. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian launched Midori Melon Liqueur in a ruffled Lanvin cocktail dress and leather Louboutins paired with an aptly-hued Judith Leiber miniaudiere and emerald Adeler ring.
