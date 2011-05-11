Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
May 11, 2011
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE Rachel McAdams kicked off the Cannes Film Festival at the Midnight in Paris premiere in a floral applique Maxime Simoens LWD, Bavna earrings, a Brumani ring and nude Salvatore Ferragamo peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a fresh pick! The actress looked positively chic in a crisp neutral palette.
May 11, 2011
2. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson stepped out of her Paris hotel in a ruffled Azzaro dress and black heels.
May 11, 2011
3. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson celebrated Derek Lam's eBay collection in the designer's floral maxidress and cream clutch.
May 11, 2011
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne stopped by the Soho Derek Lam store in a knee-length Derek Lam + eBay collection LBD, red envelope clutch, suede Brian Atwood pumps and vintage House of Lavande jewelry.
May 11, 2011
5. Gisele BundchenWHAT SHE WORE At the UN Flagship Awards, Bundchen paired a waist-cinching Victoria Beckham sheath with satin Louboutins.
