Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 10, 2011
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE The actress took in Chanel's Croisiere show in the label's leather shorts, beaded top, quilted clutch and Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Rachel Bilson's sugar and spice ensemble was a perfect mix of edgy leather and pretty pastels.
-
May 10, 2011
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung attended the Chanel resort show in the label's pink maxidress and bow-topped flats.
-
May 10, 2011
3. Christy TurlingtonWHAT SHE WORE Turlington layered a black coat over a tiered print dress at the Concert for a Healthy Birth.
-
May 10, 2011
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE At the Chanel show, Lively styled the label's sequin blazer and tulip skirt with platform Louboutins.
-
May 10, 2011
5. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE The actress arrived at the Hotel du Cap in a feathered Chanel confection paired with a satin clutch and champagne Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
May 10, 20111 of 5
