May 8, 2011
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Reese Witherspoon attended the Barcelona Water for Elephants premiere in a painterly shift and nude heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress's eyes looked bluer than ever when accented by a watercolor print and turquoise danglers.
May 8, 2011
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger hit New York's Standard Hotel in a feathered Jason Wu dress, satin sandals and a lizard clutch.
May 8, 2011
3. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez filmed an appearance on BET's 106 & Park in a peek-a-boo Hakaan LWD, silver heels and oversize hoops.
May 8, 2011
4. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE After walking the Met Gala's red carpet in a Lanvin gown, Stone slipped into the label's hot pink cocktail dress, crystal bracelets and studded leather sandals; she carried a mother-of-pearl miniaudiere.
May 8, 2011
5. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene paired an off-the-shoulder ensemble with a woven Bottega Veneta clutch and metallic peep-toes in N.Y.C.
May 8, 20111 of 5
