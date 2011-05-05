Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 5, 2011
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Lea Michele screened Glee at Paramount Studios in a single-shoulder Versace dress and laser-cut Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about May flowers! The actress's sleek sheath was a fresh take on the blossoming spring trend.
-
May 5, 2011
2. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler helped launch the Saks Stella McCartney boutique in the designer's peplum dress and buckled sandals.
-
May 5, 2011
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts hit the red carpet at an L.A. Nylon bash in a black lace confection, Elie Saab platforms, Le Vian earrings and rings by Amrapali and Hellmuth.
-
May 5, 2011
4. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes stopped by the Soho Apple store in a belted LWD, Coomi ring and tasseled Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
-
May 5, 2011
5. Julie BowenWHAT SHE WORE At the Jumping the Broom premiere, Bowen paired a beaded Rachel Roy sheath with satin peep-toes, a black clutch and KumKum studs.
May 5, 2011
