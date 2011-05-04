Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
May 4, 2011
1. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Ginnifer Goodwin rocked a houndstooth Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress, H. Stern earrings, black sandals, a Bulgari cocktail ring and mosaic Kotur clutch at the Something Borrowed premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress brought the traditional print into the 21st century in a formfitting design paired with modern accessories.
May 4, 2011
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon arrived at the London Water for Elephants premiere in a corseted midnight blue Stella McCartney dress and patent leather Louboutins.
May 4, 2011
3. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson walked the Something Borrowed blue carpet in a chiffon Versace halter gown, stingray Salvatore Ferragamo miniaudiere, Casadei pumps and jewelry from her Chrome Hearts CH + KH collaboration.
May 4, 2011
4. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE At the Something Borrowed premiere, Swank paired a crystal Michael Kors bodysuit with the label's wool crepe trousers, leather belt, metallic platforms, nude envelope clutch and a vintage Ineke Peskin for Gray buckle bracelet.
May 4, 2011
5. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria celebrated the grand opening of the Tassimo Brewpot Cafe in a cap sleeve Camilla and Marc mini, silver bangle and satin peep-toes.
Ginnifer Goodwin
