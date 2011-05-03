WHAT SHE WORE For the the Met Costume Institute Gala, she rocked an embroidered Stella McCartney gown accessorized with a 13.5-carat Fred Leighton diamond ring, satin Louboutins and a Judith Leiber clutch.



WHY WE LOVE IT You don't have to show skin to look hot! Gwyneth Paltrow's curve-flaunting nude column was nothing short of sexy.