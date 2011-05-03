Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 3, 2011
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE For the the Met Costume Institute Gala, she rocked an embroidered Stella McCartney gown accessorized with a 13.5-carat Fred Leighton diamond ring, satin Louboutins and a Judith Leiber clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT You don't have to show skin to look hot! Gwyneth Paltrow's curve-flaunting nude column was nothing short of sexy.
-
May 3, 2011
2. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron worked a Michael Kors silk crepe halter column, metal cuff and studs on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet.
-
May 3, 2011
3. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin arrived at the Costume Institute Gala in a knotted emerald Topshop Unique dress, Aperlai sandals, a Kotur clutch and turquoise Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.
-
May 3, 2011
4. Diane KrugerEVENT: The Met Gala
DESIGNER: Jason Wu
WHY WE LOVE IT: An up-to-there slit added the perfect touch of sex appeal to a dazzling long-sleeve bodice.
-
May 3, 2011
5. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez looked stunning at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a fuchsia Gucci gown and python miniaudiere accented with more than $475,000 worth of H. Stern jewels.
May 3, 20111 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE For the the Met Costume Institute Gala, she rocked an embroidered Stella McCartney gown accessorized with a 13.5-carat Fred Leighton diamond ring, satin Louboutins and a Judith Leiber clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT You don't have to show skin to look hot! Gwyneth Paltrow's curve-flaunting nude column was nothing short of sexy.
WHY WE LOVE IT You don't have to show skin to look hot! Gwyneth Paltrow's curve-flaunting nude column was nothing short of sexy.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM