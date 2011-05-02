Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 2, 2011
1. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. Bridesmaids premiere, Rose Byrne paired a boldly-colored Prabal Gurung dress with a Kotur clutch, Meus Designs earrings, a Joan Hornig ring and patent leather heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT A hot hue plus an equally sizzing silhouette made this dress a scene-stealer.
-
May 2, 2011
2. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker chose a ruffled Giambattista Valli scarlet gown and a floral Cindy Chao cuff for a White House Correspondents Dinner cocktail reception.
-
May 2, 2011
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington took the plunge in a jewel-tone Gucci dress accented with a satin clutch and snakeskin heels at the Mary J. Blige Honors Concert.
-
May 2, 2011
4. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones attended the White House Correspondents Dinner in a cobalt column, woven patent leather heels and geometric Irene Neuwirth jewelry.
-
May 2, 2011
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna arrived at the DKMS gala at New York's Cipriani Wall Street in a tiered Dsquared gown and Chopard jewelry.
May 2, 20111 of 5
Rose Byrne
WHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. Bridesmaids premiere, Rose Byrne paired a boldly-colored Prabal Gurung dress with a Kotur clutch, Meus Designs earrings, a Joan Hornig ring and patent leather heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT A hot hue plus an equally sizzing silhouette made this dress a scene-stealer.
WHY WE LOVE IT A hot hue plus an equally sizzing silhouette made this dress a scene-stealer.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM