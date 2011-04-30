Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 30, 2011
1. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Liv Tyler supported the arts at the Brooklyn Museum's ball in a blush Stella McCartney blazer, the designer's faux leather clutch, an LBD and black satin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The former model drew all eyes to her sky-high gams in a chic, minimalist ensemble.
April 30, 2011
2. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell celebrated Irene Neuwirth's diamond collection launch at Barney's in a drawstring tunic and braided sandals.
April 30, 2011
3. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung helped open N.Y.C.'s latest Madewell store in a striped button-down, denim shorts, leopard print booties and a chain-strap bag.
April 30, 2011
4. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE Bush attended an Ann Taylor lunch at Chateau Marmont in the label's sunburst sheath and bronze cuff paired with a khaki blazer and leather heels.
April 30, 2011
5. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon stepped out with her family in a white dress and cardi, Stuart Weitzman T-strap sandals and a brown satchel.
April 30, 20111 of 5
