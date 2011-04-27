Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 27, 2011
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE The actress walked the Time 100 gala's red carpet in a silk Malandrino gown, silver peep-toes and carrying a Jimmy Choo miniaudiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kerry Washington looked like a million bucks in rich jewel tones.
April 27, 2011
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively debuted her new red 'do at the Time 100 party in an ombre Zuhair Murad gown.
April 27, 2011
3. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE At the Hot Hollywood Style party, Conrad tucked a blush blouse into a high-waisted skirt and added a quilted chain-strap bag and nude Louboutins.
April 27, 2011
4. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes dined at an Ann Taylor luncheon in the label's A-line skirt and crossbody bag paired with a white button-down, strappy heels and a Jennifer Meyer diamond initial necklace.
April 27, 2011
5. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port added cobalt lace-ups to a single-shoulder minidress in Hollywood.
