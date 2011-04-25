WHAT SHE WORE Olivia Wilde smoldered at the Tribeca Film Festival's One For All Shorts Program in a silk crepe A.L.C. gown, Christian Louboutin platforms and a silver Judith Leiber clutch.



WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing sexier than a slinky black dress! The actress turned up the heat in a plunging design that flashed a hint of leg.