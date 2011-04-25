Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 25, 2011
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Wilde smoldered at the Tribeca Film Festival's One For All Shorts Program in a silk crepe A.L.C. gown, Christian Louboutin platforms and a silver Judith Leiber clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing sexier than a slinky black dress! The actress turned up the heat in a plunging design that flashed a hint of leg.
April 25, 2011
2. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce lunched in Paris rocking a polka-dot Marc Jacobs sheath and peep-toe Louboutins.
April 25, 2011
3. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow picked a belted Yigal Azrouel LWD and Jimmy Choo sandals for a Beverly Hills book signing.
April 25, 2011
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana hit the San Francisco International Film Festival in a beaded Salvatore Ferragamo mini and patent leather heels.
April 25, 2011
5. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE Panettiere paired a ruffled D&G halter dress with strappy heels, a Dana Rebecca Designs necklace, Kara Ackerman Designs earrings and a silver Jimmy Choo clutch at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Klitscko.
