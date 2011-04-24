Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 24, 2011
1. Joy BryantWHAT SHE WORE Joy Bryant layered a Levi's denim jacket and leather chain strap bag over a printed Tucker design at the Coach benefit for the Children's Defense Fund.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress played up her prairie dress's southern charm with western accents including Ralph Lauren cowboy boots and a vintage leather belt.
-
April 24, 2011
2. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley exited London's Comedy Theatre in a cuffed blazer, LBD and cutout heels.
-
April 24, 2011
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE For a walk in L.A., Richie topped skinny jeans with a floral tunic and added perforated booties.
-
April 24, 2011
4. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan paired a silk Tory Burch wrap dress with a Coach clutch at the label's Children's Defense Fund benefit.
-
April 24, 2011
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger stopped by the Lacoste Live with HTC Coachella pool party in a belted Zara maxi skirt, straw Borsalino fedora and Joie sandals.
April 24, 20111 of 5
Joy Bryant
WHAT SHE WORE Joy Bryant layered a Levi's denim jacket and leather chain strap bag over a printed Tucker design at the Coach benefit for the Children's Defense Fund.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress played up her prairie dress's southern charm with western accents including Ralph Lauren cowboy boots and a vintage leather belt.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress played up her prairie dress's southern charm with western accents including Ralph Lauren cowboy boots and a vintage leather belt.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM