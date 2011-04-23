Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 23, 2011
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Rachel Bilson paid an early morning visit to Fox & Friends in a Vanessa Bruno blouse, cropped J Brand jeans and textured Charlotte Olympia heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always stylish star worked one of spring's brightest trends-dyed denim. She amped up her rose-hued pair with pastel accents.
April 23, 2011
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE The Hollywood mom attended a Baby2Baby event in a velvet tunic, nude peep-toes and gold accessories.
April 23, 2011
3. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones arrived at the Children's Defense Fund benefit hosted by Coach in a 3.1 Phillip Lim jacket, Coach crossbody and Dannijo necklace layered over a Olivier Theyskens for Theory LBD.
April 23, 2011
4. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce lunched at a Paris eatery in a metallic wrap dress, T-strap sandals and retro shades.
April 23, 2011
5. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port paired her polka-dot blouse with a gray blazer, printed mini and leather booties at the T-Mobile Sidekick 4G launch party.
