Look of the Day
-
April 19, 2011
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE The model mogul attended the L.A. premiere of Hoodwinked Too in Paige Denim jeans with a Tibi top and Miu Miu heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Heidi Klum proved to be as adept at mixing prints as she is at, well, everything else-she looked cool and playful in a chevron-stripe shirt worn with polka-dot sandals.
-
April 19, 2011
2. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE For the Romy Gala awards in Vienna, Panettiere chose a '20s-inspired beaded Jenny Packham minidress, Christian Louboutin peep-toes and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
-
April 19, 2011
3. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster hit the Rio premiere of Fast and Furious 5 in a stunning orange and pink gown from Carolina Herrera.
-
April 19, 2011
4. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE For the Malaria No More Presents: Hollywood Bites Back! benefit, Banks added bold striped Prada sandals and Lia Sophia hoops to a navy and white print dress.
-
April 19, 2011
5. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Wow! Hudson showed off her curves outside of a London studio in a bombshell bandage dress and Louboutin booties.
April 19, 20111 of 5
