Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 18, 2011
1. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE For the Jenesse Silver Rose Luncheon in Beverly Hills, the actress paired a slinky Roberto Cavalli design with silvery Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Halle Berry brought the heat in a curve-hugging dress in a glow-enhancing shade of fuchsia.
-
April 18, 2011
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. premiere of Water for Elephants, Witherspoon added sparkling Louboutin sandals to her lace applique bubble dress from Jason Wu.
-
April 18, 2011
3. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow signed copies of My Father's Daughter at an N.Y.C. Williams Sonoma rocking a knit Vionnet minidress and strappy Aperlai sandals.
-
April 18, 2011
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna performed on American Idol in a stunning ruched velvet gown from Carlos Miele.
-
April 18, 2011
5. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele hit the Lacoste Live with HTC Coachella bash in a fun rugby-striped tunic from the brand and colorblock espadrilles.
April 18, 20111 of 5
