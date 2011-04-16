Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 16, 2011
1. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE For The Beauty Detox Solution's book launch, she chose skinny J Brand denim leggings, a shredded Catherine Malandrino leather jacket and an edgy feather earring.
WHY WE LOVE IT Drew Barrymore debuted her bold red 'do in an equally rocking ensemble.
April 16, 2011
2. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens attended a bash at Hollywood’s Soho House in Mimi Plange’s metallic lame trousers, a black tank and silver sandals.
April 16, 2011
3. Alexis BledelWHAT SHE WOREBledel stopped by MTV’s The Seven in flared MiH Jeans, a BCBG Max Azria jacket, a silk A.L.C. top and gold House of Lavande jewelry.
April 16, 2011
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker caught the opening night performance of Catch Me If You Can in a printed Oscar de la Renta sheath, metallic tweed coat and beige Louboutins.
April 16, 2011
5. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian took in the view at The Sunset Tower Hotel in a sheer gray top, high-waist pants and patent leather heels.
