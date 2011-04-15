Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 15, 2011
1. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Hailee Steinfeld chose an embroidered navy blouse, calf-length skirt and platform espadrilles from Tory Burch for an InStyle dinner honoring the designer.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked pretty and polished in crisp, high-contrast separates with ladylike details.
-
April 15, 2011
2. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan attended InStyle’s Dinner with a Designer for Tory Burch in a scalloped linen dress and patent leather Louboutins.
-
April 15, 2011
3. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WOREKelly checked out the merchandise at the Folli Follie Soho store opening in a leopard print cocktail dress, nude peep-toes and a silver miniaudiere.
-
April 15, 2011
4. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow celebrated her cookbook My Father’s Daughter at Palazzo Chupi in a Stella McCartney LWD and laser-cut Sergio Rossi booties.
-
April 15, 2011
5. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell arrived at the Plaza for the ASPCA Bergh Ball in a belted polka-dot gown and lavender heels.
April 15, 20111 of 5
Hailee Steinfeld
