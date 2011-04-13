Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 13, 2011
1. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Minka Kelly helped launch Gatorade's G Series FIT in an ivory Victoria Beckham shift, scarlet Brian Atwood pumps, Neil Lane jewelry and a leather clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Red hot accents added extra va-va-va-voom to the Charlie's Angels actress's sexy silhouette.
April 13, 2011
2. Alexis BledelWHAT SHE WORE Bledel paired a textured navy design with peep-toe heels and a hematite House of Lavande bangle at the Shine On Awards.
April 13, 2011
3. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WOREBelle arrived at the Shine On Awards in a tiered Alberta Ferretti halter dress, suede Louboutins, a Salvatore Ferragamo minaudiere and over $150,000 worth of Cartier diamonds.
April 13, 2011
4. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell stepped out in emerald satin Brian Atwood heels, an asymmetrical Michael Kors LBD and a pleated Coach clutch at New York's Radio City Music Hall.
April 13, 2011
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington dined at a New Yorkers for Children event in a geometric Prabal Gurung for Ann Taylor dress and silver Brian Atwood platforms.
