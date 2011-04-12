Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 12, 2011
1. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Emma Roberts rocked a textured Burberry Prorsum mini, Elie Saab platforms and Carla Amorim jewelry on the Scream 4 red carpet.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked killer at the slasher film's premiere in an edgy design worn with black accessories and a sleek ponytail.
2. Alexis BledelWHAT SHE WORE Bledel attended the New York premiere of The Conspirator in a beaded Oscar de la Renta shift, patent leather cut-out heels, a Cecelia clutch and diamond danglers.
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WOREStone arrived at the Conde Nast Traveler Hot List Party in a belted Preen cocktail dress paired with a snakeskin clutch, suede Louboutins and stacked bangles.
4. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell worked a draped cobalt Vanessa Bruno design, gold Adeler hoops and leather sandals on the Scream 4 red carpet.
5. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE Panettiere sizzled in a scarlet Zac Posen dress, satin Brian Atwood pumps and a Judith Leiber clutch at the Scream 4 premiere.
