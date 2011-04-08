Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 8, 2011
1. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE The Red Riding Hood actress smoldered in a black tank dress and patent leather heels at the film’s London screening.
WHY WE LOVE IT Amanda Seyfried's minimalist design made maximum impact paired with bold scarlet lips and a colorful tiered necklace.
April 8, 2011
2. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones layered her olive green coat over a chunky sweater and striped fuchsia skirt in L.A.
April 8, 2011
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORERossum launched the Emmy bag at Elie Tahari in a pleated gold skirt, black blazer and suede sandals.
April 8, 2011
4. Brittany SnowWHAT SHE WORE Snow arrived at the NewNowNext Awards in a sequin Alice + Olivia shift paired with nude platforms and a bronze clutch.
April 8, 2011
5. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port stopped by Siren Studios in a fringed mini, biker jacket and metallic ankle-strap heels.
