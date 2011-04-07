Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 7, 2011
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE The actress accepted an award at the Vail Film Festival in an ivory Topshop mini, Mulberry boots, a Derek Lam bag and sparkling JewelMint earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kate Bosworth added a rocker vibe to her pretty lace LWD with tough leather accessories.
April 7, 2011
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively greeted fans at WonderCon in a full-skirted Carven design and red ankle-strap heels.
April 7, 2011
3. Renee ZellwegerWHAT SHE WORE Zellweger debuted the suede Tommy Hilfiger bag that she helped design in a red trench and leather Jimmy Choo platforms.
April 7, 2011
4. Kylie MinogueWHAT SHE WORE Minogue watched The Hurly Burly Show in a tasseled Emilio Pucci dress and nude slingbacks.
April 7, 2011
5. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria exited New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater in head-to-toe navy, including a shrunken blazer and satin Ferragamo peep-toes.
April 7, 20111 of 5
