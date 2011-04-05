Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 5, 2011
1. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE The first-time author stopped by the Early Show to promote Eva's Kitchen in a Victoria Beckham mini and blush satin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Eva Longoria's recipe for a delectable look? A simple shift in a fresh pink shade.
April 5, 2011
2. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood took the stage for the Girls' Night Out concert in a sequin mini and pewter René Caovilla heels.
April 5, 2011
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington arrived at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in a short-sleeved floral dress paired with fuchsia heels and bronze Lia Sophia earrings.
April 5, 2011
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon posed backstage at the ACM Awards in a lace Marchesa cocktail dress, satin Brian Atwood pumps and garnet Neil Lane jewelry.
April 5, 2011
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo rocked a mixed material Giambattista Valli dress with lace-up Jimmy Choo sandals and stacked bracelets at a screening of Henry's Crime.
