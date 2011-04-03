Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 3, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana rocked a metallic Vivienne Westwood mini and bright ankle-strap heels at a dinner to celebrate the designer's L.A. store opening.
WHY WE LOVE IT Silver looked particularly polished in the form of this expertly draped design.
April 3, 2011
2. Emily BrowningWHAT SHE WORE The Sucker Punch actress struck a pose in a peek-a-boo navy Azzaro mini at the film's London premiere.
April 3, 2011
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively attended CinemaCon in a lace Dolce & Gabbana ensemble and suede booties.
April 3, 2011
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum celebrated the opening of Vivienne Westwood's U.S. flagship store in the designer's sequin LBD and suede pumps.
April 3, 2011
5. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens exited London's Radio 1 studios in printed All Saints slacks paired with a striped cardigan, black peep-toes and a leather crossbody bag.
