Look of the Day
April 2, 2011
1. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE For a Las Vegas press event, Cameron Diaz topped an asymmetrical Roland Mouret LBD with a linen Elizabeth and James blazer and added leather Lanvin wedges.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Bad Teacher actress gave a lesson in layering with her modern pairing of crisp separates.
April 2, 2011
2. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick rocked an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress and fishnet heels at the opening of the designer’s L.A. boutique.
April 2, 2011
3. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank wore head-to-toe Michael Kors including a crimson shift dress, black clutch and leather pumps at a mentoring event in Washington D.C.
April 2, 2011
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana took an L.A. stroll in a striped tank, cuffed slacks, strappy sandals and a Stella McCartney Falabella chain bag.
April 2, 2011
5. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton paired a printed Jonathan Saunders dress with legging and leather heels at the British Designer’s Collective boutique opening in London.
