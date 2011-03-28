Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 28, 2011
1. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Keira Knightley was honored at the Jameson Empire Awards in a blush Rodarte dress and black satin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn't get much prettier than this! The actress added tousled locks but went without jewelry to let her sequin confection do all the sparkling.
-
March 28, 2011
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr arrived at the Balenciaga and Spain Exhibit Opening Gala at de Young Museum in a plunging printed gown.
-
March 28, 2011
3. Mia WasikowskaWHAT SHE WORE Wasikowska previewed the Balenciaga and Spain Exhibit in a black satin cocktail dress accented with a diamond and pearl choker and crystal-embellished clutch.
-
March 28, 2011
4. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson belted out some tunes at AOL Studios in a hot pink mini, M.C.L. by Matthew Campbell Laurenza bracelets and sculptural sandals.
-
March 28, 2011
5. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton paired a scalloped lace dress with nude patent leather heels at the Starlight Children's Foundation gala in Century City.
March 28, 20111 of 5
Keira Knightley
WHAT SHE WORE Keira Knightley was honored at the Jameson Empire Awards in a blush Rodarte dress and black satin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn't get much prettier than this! The actress added tousled locks but went without jewelry to let her sequin confection do all the sparkling.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn't get much prettier than this! The actress added tousled locks but went without jewelry to let her sequin confection do all the sparkling.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM