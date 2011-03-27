Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 27, 2011
1. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Camilla Belle looked radiant in a Bird by Juicy Couture sequin mini at the brand's South Beach store opening. She added satin Brian Atwood heels and a Grayce by Molly Sims pendant.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about shining in the spotlight! An iridescent sheath further enhanced this beauty?s natural glow.
-
March 27, 2011
2. Brittany SnowWHAT SHE WORE Snow walked the red carpet at Tru Hollywood in an asymmetric ivory mini and metallic peep-toes.
-
March 27, 2011
3. Michelle TrachtenbergWHAT SHE WORE Trachtenberg arrived at the Rebecca Taylor N.Y.C. flagship store opening in a cropped blazer, ruffled blouse, skinny pants and black booties.
-
March 27, 2011
4. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE Sharapova paired a floral Chris Benz skirt and peek-a-boo Cynthia Rowley blouse with a Cole Haan bag and strappy sandals at the Sony Ericsson Players Party.
-
March 27, 2011
5. Selita EbanksWHAT SHE WORE The model mixed prints at the Rebecca Taylor flagship store in a chiffon ensemble and blush patent leather heels.
March 27, 20111 of 5
