March 24, 2011
1. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE Abbie Cornish was a total knockout at the Sucker Punch premiere in a draped cobalt Amanda Wakeley gown, Neil Lane diamonds and a metallic clutch.
WHY WE LOVE ITThe actress wore one electric color from head-to-toe, accenting her dress with matching lapis danglers, cornflower nails and icy silver accents.
March 24, 2011
2. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens worked all angles of her backless sequin Jenny Packham gown at L.A.'s Sucker Punch premiere. She finished the look with a Baccarat necklace, Le Vian's bracelet and ring, a Lia Sophia bangle and a Judith Leiber minaudiere.
March 24, 2011
3. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port hosted the Unregettable Evening of Fashion in an asymmetrical LBD and leopard print booties.
March 24, 2011
4. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Malin Akerman sizzled in a belted crimson gown at the Sucker Punch premiere.
March 24, 2011
5. Diane LaneWHAT SHE WORE Lane arrived at the Sucker Punch premiere in a gathered saffron Escada dress, Jamie Wolf earrings and snakeskin Brian Atwood heels.
