Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 23, 2011
1. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Hudson stopped by BET's 106 & Park studio in an hourglass-enhancing Hervé Léger by Max Azria dress, gold Bavna bracelets and sky-high Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Leg-lengthening six-inch stilettos added extra wattage to the svelte singer's contoured LBD.
-
March 23, 2011
2. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes rocked the menswear trend in a Stella McCartney suit and satin Dolce & Gabbana polka-dot heels at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Decision.
-
March 23, 2011
3. Uma ThurmanWHAT SHE WORE Thurman hit the L.A. Ceremony premiere in a gold wrap dress, Emsaru diamond earrings, an H. Stern ring and jeweled Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
March 23, 2011
4. Bryce Dallas HowardWHAT SHE WORE Howard took the plunge in an embroidered tulle Reem Acra cocktail dress paired with stacked Le Vian gold bangles, a Kotur clutch and blush Brian Atwood satin heels at the Ceremony premiere.
-
March 23, 2011
5. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway walked the Rio red carpet in a lace appliqued Dolce & Gabbana mini and tie-dye Louboutins.
March 23, 2011
