Look of the Day
March 22, 2011
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow was on hand to relaunch the London Bottega Veneta flagship store in a textured LBD and peep-toe booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT Luxe pastel leather accessories added a sunny spring vibe to the actress's tailored shift.
2. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE The Mildred Pierce actress flaunted her figure at the N.Y.C. premiere in a peek-a-boo Stella McCartney dress and ankle strap heels.
3. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood attended a tribute to George H.W. Bush at The John F. Kennedy Center in a contoured blush Hervé Léger by Max Azria gown, metallic clutch and stacked gold bangles.
4. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Wood worked a plum Elie Saab dress, peep-toe heels and diamonds at the Mildred Pierce premiere.
5. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson released her new album I Remember Me in a sleek sequin Hervé Léger by Max Azria dress paired with patent leather heels and Bavna and Rina Limor pave jewelry.
