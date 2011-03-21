Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 21, 2011
1. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE The birthday girl celebrated at Beso Steakhouse in a beaded Reem Acra dress, blush Brian Atwood satin heels and Neil Lane diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT Eva Longoria just gets better every year! The actress looked ready to dance the night away in a sexy leg-baring minidress.
-
March 21, 2011
2. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry vamped it up in a midnight blue Rachel Roy design, Harry Winston diamond hoop earrings and T-strap heels at Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night.
-
March 21, 2011
3. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE Winslet auctioned off her white Max Chaoul rosette dress at the Cardboard Citizens Gala in London.
-
March 21, 2011
4. Emily DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE Deschanel walked the Genesis Awards red carpet in a single-shoulder pleated dress paired with ankle strap heels, Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and a mirrored box clutch.
-
March 21, 2011
5. Kristin DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis arrived at L.A.’s Genesis Awards in a shirred fuchsia cocktail dress, strappy sandals and a chevron-patterned Judith Leiber miniaudiere.
March 21, 20111 of 5
Eva Longoria
WHAT SHE WORE The birthday girl celebrated at Beso Steakhouse in a beaded Reem Acra dress, blush Brian Atwood satin heels and Neil Lane diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT Eva Longoria just gets better every year! The actress looked ready to dance the night away in a sexy leg-baring minidress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Eva Longoria just gets better every year! The actress looked ready to dance the night away in a sexy leg-baring minidress.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM