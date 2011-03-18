Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
March 18, 2011
1. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Katy Perry raised funds for the U.K.'s Comic Relief charity in a metallic Matthew Williamson sheath and canary stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer looked seriously sexy for a comedy broadcast in a formfitting mini.
March 18, 2011
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung paired a navy polka-dot blouse with burgundy denim and added a quilted Chanel purse and lace-up booties.
March 18, 2011
3. Garcelle BeauvaisWHAT SHE WORE Beauvai arrived at Intermix for the Rag & Bone bash in the label's crimson maxi skirt, stacked bangles and a shrunken denim jacket.
March 18, 2011
4. Camila AlvesWHAT SHE WORE Alves celebrated Rag & Bone at L.A.'s Intermix boutique rocking a sleek pantsuit.
March 18, 2011
5. Teresa PalmerWHAT SHE WORE The I Am Number Four actress attended the film's Paris premiere in an asymmetrical white Cushnie et Ochs minidress and black stilettos.
