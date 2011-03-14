Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 14, 2011
1. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE The Private Practice actress raised a glass at Sunset Cocktails presented by Leifsdottir in the label's cinched-waist halter gown, leather sandals and a chain strap purse.
WHY WE LOVE IT Spring can't come fast enough! Kate Walsh embodied easy, warm-weather chic in her feather-print gown.
-
March 14, 2011
2. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan attended the SXSW Source Code premiere in an ochre Isabel Marant shirtdress and nude heels.
-
March 14, 2011
3. Jayma MaysWHAT SHE WORE Mays arrived at the John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit in a belted calf-length skirt and white tank paired with black ballet flats and a Kate Spade New York straw tote.
-
March 14, 2011
4. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry launched her fragrance in a lavender Hervé Léger by Max Azria bandage dress and silver Brian Atwood pumps.
-
March 14, 2011
5. Emmanuelle ChriquiWHAT SHE WORE Chriqui hosted a Las Vegas bash at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in a draped Roberto Cavalli print gown.
March 14, 20111 of 5
